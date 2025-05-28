I endeavour to frame every aspect of Globalism within Judaism.

Every aspect of this insane agenda stems from Judaism.

It still baffles me other authors can’t connect the dots.

“The Globalists!” they cry without any attempt to understand what drives Globalism and all of these odd encroachments on our lives (it’s Judaism by the way).

The religious underpinnings of Globalism are so glaringly obvious the “WEFtards” as I like to call them, can only be afraid, weak-minded or lacking testicular fortitude.

Today I will show how the impending forced consumption of insects (and restriction on meat) has a very specific spiritual purpose (and a very sinister one).

The Kabbalah of ‘Eat Ze Bugs’.

Enjoy!