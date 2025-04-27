Buy Me A Coffee

In Chefchaouen, Morocco there is a town known as the "Blue City" where buildings are painted blue. Jewish exiles settled there after the Spanish Inquisition in 1492, which meant the town would forever remain painted blue.

At a graveyard in Safed, northern Israel, Jewish mystics and famous Kabbalah Rabbis are buried under blue graves.

Safed was the world capital of Kabbalah during the 16th century.

The blue graves belong to the most revered Rabbis, known as the tzadikim.

Some homes in Safed are also painted blue.

Other examples of the colour blue being used by Jews are at the Western Wall, with the use of blue prayer notes inserted into the cracks. The most prominent example is the flag of Israel itself.

Why do Jews use the colour blue?

The reason why Jews paint blue on areas they want to protect is because they seek protection from the evil eye. Spiritual protection comes from using items dyed with techelet (blue). The blue Sigil for Shekinah is used in witchcraft and Jewish mysticism to protect Jewish people by drawing it onto bodies, carving it onto candles and stitching and anointing various items.

"Under His feet was the likeness of sapphire brickwork, and it was like the essence of the heaven in purity". (Ex 24:10)

In a Gentile context, the colour blue means something entirely different.

In sections of the Zohar, the colour blue means divine severity or judgement:

Zohar, Leviticus 36b:

"This blue is severity."

Zohar, Exodus 147a:

"Blue is potent, and there is no one who can overcome it to attain life, since it is the throne of judgment, on which harsh judgment is to dwell."

In Hebrew, "תכלת" (techelet, blue) and "לכלות" (lechalot, to destroy) share the root "כ-ל" (K-L), so the colour blue possesses the meaning to 'destroy' or 'end'.

Therefore, in Judaism, whilst the colour blue protects Jewish people, simultaneously it represents something that will 'destroy' or 'end' gentiles.

How does this manifest in our world?

DEW (Direct Energy Weapon) lasers are high powered blue lasers. They do not work on blue objects. After the fires destroyed Lahaina in Western Maui, blue-coloured objects remained unburned.

Blue DEWs operate at specific wavelengths which have been selected specifically to avoid interacting with the colour blue, corresponding to a frequency of 606–668 THz (notably the figure 666 is contained in this range).

The U.S. Department of Defense programs like the High Energy Laser Joint Technology Office (HEL-JTO) and gallium nitride (GaN) technology have been developed specifically for the use in the military's high powered DEWs.

The Jews specifically chose blue laser development for the military so that in future blue objects on the ground would remain untouched while simultaneously blue death came from above for the rest of us.

From Chabad:

The gematria of the word "blue" [in Hebrew, 'techelet' - see Ex. 24:6)] is the same as the gematria of the word "you would hearken [in Hebrew, 'shematem]" (Gen 42:22). It is also the gematria of "and sanctify them [[in Hebrew, 'vekidashtam']" (Ex 19:20) and "you shall be ensnared [in Hebrew, 'tinakesh']" (Deut 12:30).

The Talmud (menachos 43a) states,

R. Meir says: Why was techelet singled out from all the various colors? Techelet is similar to the sea, and the sea is similar to the heavens, and heavens to the Heavenly Throne, as it says: "Under His feet was the likeness of sapphire brickwork, and it was like the essence of heaven in purity." (Shemot 24:10)

Why do Jews use blue & yellow together?

The infamous Rothschild banking dynasty used it in their Coat of Arms, emblems & logos for banking, Horse racing attire and in many other situations.

Blue & yellow/Gold are also the colours of Freemasonry.

Most importantly, they are the colours of the King Moshiach flag.

They can be seen in the Ukraine flag, the E.U. flag & in many other settings around the world where Jewish influence permeates the leadership and where institutions are captured.

In the Kabbalistic Tree of Life, each sphere, known as a Sefirah, is linked to a specific color. Tiferet is associated with the colour yellow, while Chesed corresponds to blue.

Yellow (Tiferet) reflects the harmony and correction that Moshiach is expected to bring to the world & his divine justice. Blue (Chesed) represents the messianic age & divine sovereignty.

When they shine these colours onto buildings around the world 'in support of Ukraine' what they're actually displaying is the Messianic light shining on the nations of the world.

Isaiah 42:6: "I, the Lord, have called you in righteousness; I will take hold of your hand. I will keep you and will make you to be a covenant for the people and a light for the nations."

The phrase "light unto the nations" is translated from the Hebrew "Or LaGoyim".

We are the nations they speak of.

We are the Goyim they expect to shine their Messianic beams of blue and yellow onto our monuments in an act of dominion. It is a signal that the Moshiach is coming to exterminate us.

