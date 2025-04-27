Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ken's avatar
Ken
7h

Paint your roof blue to protect from DEW lasers

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Frank Jones's avatar
Frank Jones
13h

Interesting.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Decentralise Party
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture