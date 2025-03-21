Why do Jews hate the Roman Salute?

White people represent Satan, or Samael.

Samael is the angel of death, the accuser (Satan), and the prince of Edom.

Samael and Lucifer are often conflated but they stem from distinct Jewish and Christian interpretations of Isaiah 14:12.

In Christianity, Lucifer is a fallen angel who defies God and becomes the devil.

In Judaism, Samael is an angel who serves as an enforcer at the behest of God.

Judaism asserts Samael's (Satan's) role in the world is God's will rather than adversarial.

What role does Samael play in Messianic prophecy?

Samael is also the spirit of Ancient Rome (the arch nemesis of Judaism).

For Israel to survive, their adversaries must be destroyed. Their adversaries are White people (descendants of Rome) and Christianity.

Midrash Tanchuma, Toldot 4: 'The kingdom of Edom, associated with Rome, will be brought low in the days of the Messiah".

Midrash Tanchuma, Toldot 5:

"The empire of Rome is considered the kingdom of Edom, which will ultimately be overthrown in the time of the Messiah."

Samael is considered the eternal enemy of Israel, Zohar (I:167a-b) states:

"Samael is the accuser of Israel, the one who seeks to destroy them in every generation, and he is the spirit that empowers Israel’s enemies."

Midrash Tanchuma, Toldot 5 links Samael with Esau (Edom) and Rome,

"The angel who wrestled with Jacob was Samael, the guardian angel of Esau, who represents the nations that seek to subjugate Israel."

Therefore, in order for Messianic fulfilment, White people (descendants of Rome) must be eliminated.

This is why they despise the Roman Salute; it embodies the opposing force (Satan/Samael) in Messianic prophecy.

Adolf Hitler's adoption of a symbol of Israel’s divine foe could be an ironic twist, unintentionally fulfilling a role in Jewish eschatology they sought to destroy.

Yet something tells me it is not a coincidence.

The Roman Salute is a Middle Finger to Judaism. That is why it was selected as the representative of Edom in World War 2.