White People are Satan?
Why the White race, Christianity and Western nations must be destroyed to fulfil Messianic prophecy.
Why do Jews hate the Roman Salute?
White people represent Satan, or Samael.
Samael is the angel of death, the accuser (Satan), and the prince of Edom.
Samael and Lucifer are often conflated but they stem from distinct Jewish and Christian interpretations of Isaiah 14:12.
In Christianity, Lucifer is a fallen angel who defies God and becomes the devil.
In Judaism, Samael is an angel who serves as an enforcer at the behest of God.
Judaism asserts Samael's (Satan's) role in the world is God's will rather than adversarial.
What role does Samael play in Messianic prophecy?
Samael is also the spirit of Ancient Rome (the arch nemesis of Judaism).
For Israel to survive, their adversaries must be destroyed. Their adversaries are White people (descendants of Rome) and Christianity.
Midrash Tanchuma, Toldot 4: 'The kingdom of Edom, associated with Rome, will be brought low in the days of the Messiah".
Midrash Tanchuma, Toldot 5:
"The empire of Rome is considered the kingdom of Edom, which will ultimately be overthrown in the time of the Messiah."
Samael is considered the eternal enemy of Israel, Zohar (I:167a-b) states:
"Samael is the accuser of Israel, the one who seeks to destroy them in every generation, and he is the spirit that empowers Israel’s enemies."
Midrash Tanchuma, Toldot 5 links Samael with Esau (Edom) and Rome,
"The angel who wrestled with Jacob was Samael, the guardian angel of Esau, who represents the nations that seek to subjugate Israel."
Therefore, in order for Messianic fulfilment, White people (descendants of Rome) must be eliminated.
This is why they despise the Roman Salute; it embodies the opposing force (Satan/Samael) in Messianic prophecy.
Adolf Hitler's adoption of a symbol of Israel’s divine foe could be an ironic twist, unintentionally fulfilling a role in Jewish eschatology they sought to destroy.
Yet something tells me it is not a coincidence.
The Roman Salute is a Middle Finger to Judaism. That is why it was selected as the representative of Edom in World War 2.
I don’t care who they think we are. Scripture says that white people are the Israelites, and that the Jews are the children of the fallen ones who are mixed into human beings like Edomites and Canaanites. You would have to read the book of Maccabees to understand how the Edomites took over
"Edomite jews began to call themselves Hebrews and Israelites in 1860." - Encyclopedia Judaica 1971, Vol. 10:23
Strictly speaking, it is incorrect to call an ancient Israelite a Jew or to call a contemporary Jew an Israelite or a Hebrew. -1980 Jewish Almanac p. 3
“Edom is in modern Jewry.” —The Jewish Encyclopedia, 1925 edition, Vol.5, p.41
THE BOOK OF ENOCH CHAPTER 106 2. Hellenistic period of Judaism (3rd century bc to 3rd century ad)
Birth of Noah
And HIS BODY WAS WHITE AS SNOW AND RED (ROSY RED) AS THE BLOOMING OF A ROSE, and the HAIR OF HIS HEAD LONG LOCKS WHERE WHITE AS wool, and HIS EYES BEAUTIFUL. A ‘I have begotten a strange son, diverse from and unlike man, and RESEMBLING THE SONS OF THE GOD OF HEAVEN; and HIS NATURE IS DEFFERENT And now, my father, hear me: unto LAMECH MY SON THERE HATH BEEN BORN A SON, THE LIKE OF WHOM THERE IS NONE, and HIS NATURE IS NOT LIKE MAN'S NATURE, and THE COLOUR OF HIS BODY IS WHITER THAN SNOW AND REDDER THAT THE BLOOM OF A ROSE, and THE HAIR OF HIS HEAD IS WHITER THAN WHITE WOOL, HE WAS IN THE LIKENESS OF THE ANGELS OF HEAVEN; and behold I have come to thee that thou mayst make known to me the truth.’