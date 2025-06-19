BuyMeACoffee

How was I able to predict Donald Trump would initiate a War with Iran if elected?

Let's take a look at Jewish Messianic prophecy.

Israel is working against the USA and setting it up to be destroyed.

Remember the U.S.S. Liberty incident and 9/11?

Jews are not our allies.

Israel is manipulating the US military into engaging in wars that serve their Messianic prophecy.

Benjamin Netanyahu has been attempting to initiate the great war for decades.

Iran is a stepping stone to World War Three in Jewish Messianic Prophecy:

A war between Sunni and Shia (Saudi Arabia & Iran) is also prophesied:

Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud presents the Ayatollah Khamenei as a modern day Adolf Hitler. The Sauds are a crypto-jewish family of Sabbatean Jews who lust for this World War. They are neither Muslims nor friends of Palestine.

This is all scripted:

Israeli defence minister Katz calls for the assassination of Khamenei:

Successive Presidents all pursue war with Iran:

President George W. Bush (2002):

"Iran is a threat to the security of the region, seeking weapons of mass destruction, while depriving its people of the freedom they seek and deserve."

President Barack Obama (2013):

"We know they've (Iran) engaged in activities that threaten our interests and our allies, including attempting to develop a nuclear weapon."

President Donald Trump (2018):

"The Iranian regime is the leading state sponsor of terror. It exports dangerous missiles, fuels conflicts across the Middle East, and supports terrorist proxies and militias such as Hezbollah, Hamas, the Taliban, and Al Qaeda."

President Joe Biden (2021):

"We're prepared to reengage in negotiations with the P5+1 on Iran's nuclear program. We must also address Iran's destabilizing activities across the Middle East, and we're going to work in close cooperation with our allies and partners who share our concern."

Trump threatens to “take him out” in reference to Khamenei this week: