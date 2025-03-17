Transhumanism was developed in the sixteenth century by Isaac Luria, father of Lurianic Kabbalah.

Luria proposed that Jews were evolving to become God. By merging with machines, specifically quantum AI in a hive mind global consciousness, Jews will achieve omniscience, omnipotence and power over God.

Ray Kurzweil refers to this as The Singularity.

This transformation seeks the end of humanity.

By 2050 there will be a total genocide of all non-jews on the planet.

On top of this, all of our Governments are pursuing this agenda for the Jews.

Messianic Judaism posits that the world, as it currently exists, is flawed and incomplete.

In Lurianic Kabbalah, this is due to the Shevirat HaKelim (a primordial cosmic catastrophe that scattered divine sparks throughout creation).

Jews, through the mitzvot and Noahidism, engage in Tikkun Olam to restore divine harmony.

Transhumanist jews seek repair through AI, genetic engineering, nanotechnology/cybernetics and brain-computer interfaces.

This is how modern Jews intend to ascend toward a higher state of being.

The ultimate goal is to return to Adam Kadmon, or as Ray Kurzweil states "The Singularity".

The Singularity is the archetypal perfected human, a trans-human, who will bring about the Messianic Age.

One of the most clear parallels is the overcoming of death. In Kabbalah, death is a temporary affliction tied to the broken state of the world, and in the Messianic Era, it will be abolished digitally, by uploading consciousness to the cloud.

Jews pursue cryonics, AI consciousness transfer, and radical longevity research to achieve this.

Death is intended to be optional rather than inevitable for the Jewish transhumanists.