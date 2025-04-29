Discussion about this post

User's avatar
LynnMarie's avatar
LynnMarie
8hEdited

I know all too well that family’s breaking up is true, because it’s happening to me. Three of my four kids were vaccinated, and within a month afterward, their personalities drastically changed. Before they took the bioweapon injections, my kids were loving, caring and kind towards me, but now they’re hateful, rude and mean. My middle daughter, who got 5 injections changed the most. Her and I had a great relationship prior to her getting the jabs. Now, she hates me. Hates everything I stand for, and wishes she was never born. All 3 of my children have me blocked on their cells and social media and I haven’t seen them since this ordeal started. Needless to say I’ve been a complete wreck since this all began.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Decentralise Party and others
Erik's avatar
Erik
5h

They couldn't get real pestilence so fake will have to do.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Decentralise Party
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture