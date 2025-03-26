“My call to fame is actually being Mr. Rothschild's friend”

-Putin’s Chabad Rabbi, Berel Lazar

When observing the conflict in Ukraine, it’s important to note the outcome; the genocide of Ukrainian Christians, dispersion of women and children across Europe and ultimately, the depopulation of Ukraine.

The West finances the war, Zelensky sends young men into the meat grinder,

Putin finishes the job with his military.

No matter how you look at the conflict, all parties serve the Jewish agenda of relocating to Ukraine.

Why would Putin serve the Jewish agenda?

In 1999, Putin initiated a scheme with his Jewish allies, Israeli diamond tycoon Lev Leviev and Jewish oligarch Roman Abramovich, who would later become significant benefactors of Chabad globally.

Together, they established the Federation of Jewish Communities of Russia, with Chabad rabbi Berel Lazar at the helm. Lazar is commonly referred to as "Putin's rabbi."

“He (Putin) sends a message of not tolerating anti-Semitism."

-Putin’s Rabbi, Berel Lazar

Following a conflict with Jewish oligarch Gusinsky, Putin sought the creation of a Jewish organisation that aligned with his interests.

Gusinsky had established the Russian Jewish Congress (REK) in 1996, a non-Orthodox entity aimed at uniting Jewish groups in Russia and fostering Jewish culture, education, and welfare.

After a controversy involving Gusinsky owned NTV’s coverage of Russia’s war with Chechnya, Putin perceived the organisation to be untenable.

Putin then established the Federation of Russian Jewish Communities.

Putin's Israeli associate Leviev helped establish the new organisation, with Abramovich, another close friend of Putin, serving as its chair. In 2000, Gusinsky was apprehended, separated from most of his assets, and compelled to seek refuge in the United Kingdom.

Rabbi Berel Lazar, an American-born Chabad rabbi originally from Milan, Italy, sprang out of nowhere, was swiftly granted Russian citizenship and designated chief rabbi of the newly formed federation.

Putin had chosen to align with the most ostensibly Jewish looking people, those with beards, side-curls, and a lengthy history of cooperation with the ruling Jewish bankers.

Putin had effectively surrounded himself with court Jews.

“My call to fame is actually being Mr. Rothschild's friend and it is a pleasure to honour Mr. Rothschild and David Slager for what they have done here in Oxford for the Oxford University Chabad Society”

- Chief Rabbi of Russia Rabbi Berel Lazar

As per the testimony of the late oligarch Boris Berezovsky in a London high court, Putin’s other Jew Abramovich held considerable political sway in Moscow from the latter half of the 1990s. He attended Putin's birthday celebration in October 1999, and soon after, purchased a $50 million yacht for Putin.

"There's a lot of quiet deals between Russia and Israel that you know nothing about…Putin may not be good for Russia, but he's definitely good for the Jews of Russia.”

-Chabad Rabbi Dovid Eliezrie

Upon Putin's ascension to the presidency in 2000, Abramovich played a role in shaping his administration, as per Berezovsky's testimony:

He claimed that Abramovich was responsible for selecting members of Putin's cabinet, that Abramovich wielded the power to open and close criminal cases and authorise arrests.

“Not only has he surrounded himself with Jews, but he donated a month of his presidential salary to the Jewish Museum in Moscow, and his name is prominently marked on the list of funders on the Museum wall. This is as clear a signal of official policy as can be.”

- Anton Nossik