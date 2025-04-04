The Rebbe Menachem Schneerson:

“The Seven Laws must be explained in a way that the nations can relate to and, because non-Jews do not possess genuine free will, they will be willing to change more quickly and easily than a Jew.”

--Hisvaduyos 5748 3:183, cited in "The Deed is the Main Thing," Kol Boi Ha'olam, p. 385-386.

In 1991, legislation was passed by both the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate, and signed into law by President George H.W. Bush, recognizing the Noahide Laws as:

“the bedrock of society from the dawn of civilization” and the “ethical values and principles . . . upon which our great Nation was founded” (H.J.RES.104.ENR)

The Rebbe Menachem Schneerson, in his teachings, laid out a plot to subjugate humanity under a one world religion through the enforcement of the Noahide Laws.

The Talmud calls for capital punishment for Gentiles who violate the Noahide laws; the specific form of execution is decapitation.

This is now a legal form of execution in the United States; beheading by guillotine is classified under Medical Code ICD-9E978.

The 1906 Encyclopaedia Judaica refers to the punishment prescribed in Jewish law for violating one of the Seven Laws of Noah:

"With but a few exceptions, the punishment meted out to a Noachid for the transgression of any of the seven laws is decapitation." (1906 Encyclopedia).

In November 2020, under a rule filed by the first Trump administration, death by firing squad, electrocution, or poison gas can now be used to carry out executions for federal death sentences in addition to lethal injection.

Trump openly calls for the death penalty to those who criticise Jews.

Here are the Noahide Laws:

1. Do not deny God (no idolatry).

2. Do not murder.

3. Do not steal.

4. Do not engage in sexual immorality.

5. Do not blaspheme.

6. Do not eat of a live animal (no eating flesh taken from an animal while it is still alive).

7. Establish courts and legal systems to ensure obedience of these laws.

The seven Noahide Laws each encapsulate specific commandments, totalling around 211 restrictions. Converted Gentiles are not required to adhere to the full Mosaic Law, they are forced to observe the Noahide Laws.

A converted Gentile who follows these laws is known as a "righteous Gentile" and is believed to be entitled to a reward in the afterlife.

The non-Jews who choose to convert and live by these laws are to be referred to as "Hasidic Gentiles" or "Noahides.”

These rules will apply:

Forced to reject all idolatrous ideas and accept the kingship of the One G-d.

Accept the priesthood of the Jewish people as the guardians and teachers of Torah.

Commit to following the Seven Noahide Laws.

"Anyone who accepts upon himself the fulfillment of these Seven Mitzvos [commandments] and is precise in their observance is considered one of the hasidei umos ha'olam ["Hasidim of the nations of the world"] and will merit a share in the World to Come.”

Rambam, Rav Moshe ben Maimon (Maimonides), in The Laws of Kings 8:11.

Christians who venerate Jesus Christ are seen as transgressing the first of the Noahide Laws, which prohibits idolatry, warranting capital punishment.

The Chabad movement is currently collaborating with the United Nations to enforce these laws globally.

The "Social Contract for the Digital Age," which is part of the UN's Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development, is Noahidism by the backdoor.

U.S. Congressman William Dennemyer, who served from 1979 to 1992, warned Christians and publicly stated, in very basic terms, the law forbids the worship of Jesus Christ and the mention of his name under penalty of death by beheading.

In his 1991 newsletter, Congressman Dannemeyer expressed concerns about House Joint Resolution 104, which recognised the Noahide Laws.

He warned there would soon come a day when the Noahide laws will be enforced, along with their penalties.

The Rebbe, in his writings, insisted that the opportunity to enforce Noahidism was within reach. Chabad brazenly calls for Gentiles to adhere to the Noahide Laws:

Here I will list the Rebbe’s writings in which he calls for worldwide Noahide:

The main avodah of this generation is to go out to the final war of the golus, to conquer and to purify all the gentile countries (such that "and kingship will be Hashem's," Ovadiah 1:21).

--Shabbos Parshas VaYelech, 5746.

Our efforts must be geared to the "final days" in purifying and clarifying ourselves and in influencing the Noachides to accept their G-d-given destiny which will cause the nations of the world to come before G-d and give honor to His Name, with the true and complete redemption through our righteous Moshiach, speedily and truly in our days.

--Shabbos Parshas Tsav, 5747, Sichos in English, vol. 35, p. 76.

[W]ith [regard to] the Seven Mitzvos: The time has come to prepare the world for Moshiach. This includes making it a "settled place" through spreading the Seven Mitzvos.

--Purim, 5747, Sichos in English, vol. 25, p. 7.

[I]nfluencing non-Jews to keep their mitzvos, the Seven Noachide Laws... will assist our task of making the world into a dwelling place for G-d, and help bring about the arrival of Moshiach.

--Purim, 5747, Sichos in English, vol. 35, p. 3.

"Even in the future, the nations will continue to exist, to serve and help the Jewish people.… This, then, is our lesson — to increase our activities in the areas where the many will be influenced: Jews, the world, and the nations"

(Shabbos Parshas Vayeishev, 21 Kislev, 5745).

"This means that every Jew is responsible to encourage the non-Jewish denizens of the world to act in accordance with the Seven Noachide Commandments,"... "As a result, the gentiles will extend their help to Jews, also in matters of Yiddishkeit"

(Shabbos Parshas Metzora, 10 Nissan, 5746).

"The effect is sure to be that 'all the nations of the earth will see that the Name of G-d is called upon you, and they will be afraid of you' — afraid to do you any harm,"

(20 Kislev, 5738, in Letters by the Lubavitcher Rebbe, vol. I, pp. 185-186).

Consequently, it is obvious and self-evident that in modern times we must carry out the Divine Command we received through Moshe: "To compel all human beings to accept the commandments enjoined upon the descendants of Noach.”

--Shabbos Parshas Tsav, 5747, Sichos in English, vol. 35, p. 75.

In order that the entire world should be orderly, it is essential that each and every one of the "seventy nations" should be influenced so that they will work on settling the world. It is insufficient for only one nation to be acting properly.

--Hisvaduyos 5750 1:395, cited in "The Deed is the Main Thing," Kol Boi Ha'olam, p. 388

In these critical times, when nations are challenging one another and violence is increasing in an unbelievable manner, the Jews have the power to bring about peace in the entire world.... Ideally, a Jew should stand proudly before the gentiles and explain to them the Seven Noachide Laws, emphasizing that they should be carried out not because they appear to be logically sound, but because G-d commanded them.... When a Jew carries out mitzvos with pride, a non-Jew stands in awe of him and, hence, will not consider war.

--Yud Tes Kislev, 5743, Sichos in English, vol. 13, p.19, 33

There is, of course, no need to emphasize to you the importance of promoting these Seven Noachide Commandments among gentiles. In our day and age, it does not require much imagination to realize that, by way of example, had these Divine Commandments been observed and adhered to by all "Children of Noach," namely the nations of the world, individually and collectively, there would not have been any possibility, in the natural order of things, for such a thing as a Holocaust.

--"Letter to Chaplain Brig. Gen. Israel Drazin," Erev Shabbos Kodesh Bereshis, 5747, Hal Boi HaOlam, p.395.

[T]here was a time when we did not reach out to the gentiles to encourage them to observe the Seven Noachide Laws.... In our generation things are different. There is no danger involved in this activity, and to the contrary, such activity will increase the respect that the nations show us, for they will realize that Jews care not only about their own welfare but also about the good of all humanity and the whole world.

--Shabbos Parshas Tsav, 5747, Sichos in English, vol.35, p.75.

Through the shluchim [in addition to their work with Jews], it is also essential to spread goodness, righteousness, justice, and uprightness among the nations of the world through the fulfillment of the Seven Noachide Laws.

--Hisvadayos 5752 2:364, cited in "The Deed is the Main Thing," Kol Bio Ha'Olam, p. 385

The Seven Noahide Laws are coming under the Trump administration;

I hope you understand what this means.