Menachem Schneerson selected Benjamin Netanyahu to bring about the End Times prophecy.

https://www.chabad.org/therebbe/livingtorah/player_cdo/aid/1001699/jewish/Dont-Be-Intimidated.htm

A time of great suffering and conflict is expected before the enslavement of humanity and the end of Gentile rule.

Benjamin Netanyahu has been selected for the role to subjugate humanity as the 2nd Messiah.

The concept of the Second Moshiach, also known as the Moshiach ben Yosef, is a precursor to the main Moshiach, Moshiach ben David.

The Second Moshiach is a leader who will help gather the Jewish people and prepare them for the ultimate redemption under Moshiach ben David.

He is expected to engage in battles with Iran and its neighbours in the Middle East to prepare the way for Moshiach ben David.

It is believed that he will establish a temporary kingdom in Israel before being killed during the war.

His death is seen as a necessary sacrifice to pave the way for the arrival of Moshiach ben David, who will then establish a permanent and universal reign of peace and justice.

Benjamin Netayahu’s U.N. speech was inspired by the Rebbe:

https://www.chabadalberta.org/templates/articlecco_cdo/aid/1000068/jewish/Netanyahus-UN-Speech-Inspired-by-The-Rebbe.htm

He was summoned by the Rebbe to do his bidding and bring about the global Kingdom of Jews in 1984.

https://www.jpost.com/israel-news/article-810164

Why is Benjamin Netanyahu’s name prophetic?

In the Hebrew Bible Benjamin was the son of Jacob and Rachel. On the journey back to Canaan, Rachel went into labour and gave birth to her second son, Benjamin.

Rachel died during childbirth and was buried on the way to Bethlehem. Jacob set up a pillar on her grave, which is still known as Rachel’s Tomb.

This story is used as a metaphor by Jews for the suffering and catastrophes preceding the coming of the Messiah and the ultimate redemption of the Jewish people.

This concept in Messianic doctrine is called:

Chevlei Mashiach

Benjamin Netanyahu, born in 1949 directly after the state of Israel was created in 1948, was given the name Benjamin Netanyahu to fulfil the prophecy.

"Netan" which means "God has given" and "Yah" is a shortened form of "Yahweh", the God of Israel.

The literal translation of the name Netanyahu is:

"God has given us the son of Yah".

Netanyahu is also a descendant of the Vilna Gaon, a Jewish scholar who was said to be descended from the Davidic line and claimed to be the Messiah, son of Joseph himself.

This cements his role in Jewish eschatology.