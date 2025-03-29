'When a person dies, his soul returns to the celestial realms, but there are times when the soul can be called back to the body to perform a specific task. This is known as necromancy”

Zohar, Vayikra 83a: Rabbi Shimon

Chabad Lubavitch uses Necromancy on recently deceased Rabbis in order to resurrect the Moshiach, Rebbe Mendel Menachem Schneerson, who died in 1994.

The ancient art of calling up the spirits of the dead for divinatory purposes was well known in Mediaeval Talmudic times.

The Talmud mentions several kinds of necromancy, one in which the dead is raised by naming him using incantations, the other in which he is questioned by using a ceremonial skull.

In 1989 the remains of a victim were found in a synagogue cellar in New York.

https://www.nytimes.com/1989/04/14/nyregion/a-long-lost-skeleton-in-a-synagogue-cellar.html

The dead Rabbis can only be summoned within the initial year following death as their bodies are deemed ‘intact’, whilst their souls still ascend and descend between realms. The ghost, when called upon by name, rises feet first from the grave.

On the Sabbath, however, when the spirits of dead and living celebrate the day of rest, the necromancer too must also take holiday.

Maimonides, a renowned Sephardic rabbi and philosopher of the Middle Ages, discusses necromancy extensively and even added his own traditions.

He suggests the inclusion of incense and the holding of a myrtle branch, these rituals were performed with the aim of communicating with the dead and inducing “ecstatic” states in the Necromancer.

Nachmanides, a medieval Jewish scholar, and Joseph Albo, a Jewish philosopher from Christian Spain, spoke of some traditions originating in Spain, using the "ob" and "yedoni" principle; conducted in either a cemetery or a church, both a woman (ob) and a man (yedoni) were required, as they possess distinct abilities in summoning rituals.

Other methods include two Rabbis covenanting that the first to die will return to reveal the secrets of the celestial realm to the other.

Chabad has many stories in which they claim Necromancy succeeded; one tells of a Rabbi Benjamin b. Zeraḥ who, on his deathbed, promised to warn the members of his congregation if any disaster impended. A short while after his demise he apparently appeared in the synagogue and divulged that at the instant of death he had seen a heavenly decree inflicting a persecution upon them.

Talmud, Sanhedrin 90b: "Rabbi Akiva said:

'The dead can be raised through the power of prayer and righteousness, for the Divine is able to bring life to those who passed on.”

Jews believe themselves to have the power to invoke the dead, spirit and body, to gain the information they seek.

Michael Behaim of Sulzbach (fifteenth century) wrote of Jewish Necromancers:

“Also, disbelief is assessed here, that one burdens a dead soul and compels it to respond in return. And to tell its story.”

The other methods Ashkenazi use to raise the dead are described in Rabbinic literature:

“Spending the night on the grave, clothed in a distinctive garment and burning spices and incense while waving a myrtle wand, “until one hears an exceedingly faint voice from the grave responding to his questions, so faint that it seems hardly to be sensed by the ear, but rather to exist in his thoughts”; this method was also frowned upon for it was included in the forbidden category of magic which depends solely upon “the performance of an act” for its results...

A man and a woman station themselves at the head and foot of a grave, and on the earth between them they set a rattle, which they strike while they recite a secret invocation; then while the woman looks on the man puts the questions, and the deceased reveals the future to them”

Jews also use methods to trick God, such as invoking the dead through the use of angelic names to appease him:

“Stand before the grave and recite the names of the angels of the fifth camp of the first firmament, and hold in your hand a mixture of oil and honey in a new glass bowl, and say, ‘I conjure you, spirit of the grave, Neḥinah, who rests in the grave upon the bones of the dead, that you accept this offering from my hand and do my bidding; bring me (Deceased name) son of (Deceased name) who is dead, and make him stand erect and speak with me without fear, and have him tell me the truth without fear, and I shall not be afraid of him; let him answer the question which I shall put to him’; and the deceased will immediately appear.

But if he doesn’t, repeat this invocation a second time, and if necessary, a third. When he appears place the bowl before him, and converse with him. Hold a myrtle wand in your hand.”

Necromancy is described in numerous parts of the Bible, mainly in the Old Testament.

The Book of Deuteronomy 18:10-11, in which Israelites are warned

"There shall not be found among you anyone who maketh his son or his daughter to pass through the fire, or who useth divination, or an observer of times, or an enchanter, or a witch, or a charmer, or a consulter with familiar spirits, or a wizard, or a necromancer."

The Book of Leviticus 20:27, also warns against necromancy:

"A man or a woman who is a medium or a necromancer shall surely be put to death. They shall be stoned with stones; their blood shall be upon them.”

Jews have incorporated magic and witchcraft into their customs and practice in secret.

'There is no death without sin, and there is no suffering without iniquity....Those who are born are destined to die, and those who are dead are destined to be revived.'"

Talmud, Sanhedrin 65b

Necromancy is only one of the reasons Jews dwell in tunnels, as seen in New York in recent years, in a later post I will explain why Jews have sought underground dwellings throughout history in more detail.

