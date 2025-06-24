BuyMeACoffee

King Charles The Kabbalist

In September 2006, King Charles (then Prince) addressed the Sacred Web Conference at the University of Alberta, Canada. In his speech he criticised Modern Materialist Science, spoke on The Perennial Philosophy & also the Kabbalistic Tree of Life.

The core message of his speech was centred around Cycles of Civilisation.

He was describing Jewish Messianic Prophecy & The End Times.

I have extracted three specific quotes to save you some time:

“Often, I find myself convinced of the warnings given… by sages and mystics of all faiths and of all time; warnings of the coming of a Dark Age, an age in which our ignorance and arrogance—a dangerous combination, surely—will lead us, indeed may already have led us, towards catastrophe. The present examples of pestilence, flood, famine, storm and climatic disruption are surely evidence enough. At the very least, they seem to foretell of conditions of chronic imbalance and disharmony—no doubt as much a part of our inner as our outer condition.”

This mirrors Jewish Eschatology and End Times Prophecy:

“lack of scholars; succession of troubles and evil decrees; famines; mutual denunciations; epidemics of terrible diseases; poverty and scarcity; cursing and blaspheming; international confrontations nations provoking and fighting each other."

Sanhedrin 97a; Shir Rabba 2:29.

Another quote refers to the Cycles of Civilisation and makes a clear reference to the occult concept of transcendence between higher and lower realms:

“The traditionalist perspective is that we are living at the end of an historical cycle. At the beginning of this cycle all and every possibility is latent. However, as the cycle evolves or unfolds, these possibilities begin to manifest themselves in the world of time and space, beginning with the highest and gradually moving towards the lower… The cycle… must exhaust itself before a new one can replace it.”

Here is where it gets interesting:

“This dilemma is captured in ancient notions of balance and harmony; notions that are, for example, expressed in many guises in that wonderful Kabbalistic diagram of the Tree of Life… The teaching of the Tree of Life is that the “active” and the “passive” aspects of life, which on their own may lead to imbalance and disharmony, must be, can only be, brought together in harmony by the influx into our lives of the Divine and the Sacred. Whether or not we interpret this image as an explanation of an outer or an inner orientation, it is in this way, and only in this way, that the forces, or characteristics, of expansion and constraint can be brought into balance.”

To anyone with a foundational understanding of Jewish Messianic Prophecy it is clear King Charles is using masked terminology to frame Kabbalistic eschatology.

Charles Encodes Messianic eschatology inside philosophical jargon so the public sees it as academic as opposed to anything overtly religious.

Secretly, Charles seeks unification with the divine via the Sephirotic Tree of Life.

What device is King Charles using to push through his ideas?

The Perennial Philosophy.