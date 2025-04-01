Have Jews Orchestrated Historical Events?

Sanhedrin 97a:

“The world will exist for six thousand years, and in the seventh it shall be destroyed (renewed)”

Jews have a six-millennium paradigm that is broken down into a single week.

In the Jewish calendar:

One day = 1000 years

One hour = 41 years and 8 months

One minute = 0.7 years 1.44 minutes = one year

The 6th Millennium (6th day) prepares Jews for the Messianic era. It is currently considered to be Friday daytime before Shabbat (Friday night). It is a day (millennium) of preparation for the Messiah/Moschiach.

In the era for Shabbat, we reached their “day of serenity ” and it will be the “end of history ” in the year 2240. Shabbat comes from ‘Shabbatai’ in Hebrew and refers to the planet Saturn. Each of the seven planets is associated with a day of the week, and Saturn corresponds to Saturday.

The Golden Age of Saturn, or ‘Trump's Golden Era ’, is preparation for the Messianic era. We must now pass through the Messianic tribulation period, which leads us through a series of catastrophic events.

(See post on Chevlei Mashaich)

Certain eras in history correspond to a time of day in the Jewish 1000 year day.

These are the Gregorian years each era (time of day) began:

Nightfall: 1240 (Jewish days begin at night).

Midnight: 1490

Dawn: 1740

Sunrise: 1790

Noon: 1990

Interestingly, each of these years are marked by significant events:

1240 (Gregorian Year) 5001 (Jewish Year): Nightfall: Destruction of Cordoba and Baghdad and the shift of civilisation from the Islamic world to Europe. Manuscripts of Greek wisdom are rewritten into Latin by Jewish travellers in Europe. Then in 1243, 12,000 Talmud manuscripts were burned in Paris by order of King Louis IX.

1490 (Gregorian Year) 5250 (Jewish Year). Midnight: the expulsion of Jews from Spain in 1492, coinciding with the Renaissance and Reformation.

1740 (Gregorian Year) 5500 (Jewish Year): Dawn of the sixth millennium; Baal Shem Tov began to teach Kabbalah openly, and Kabbalists spread the message that the Messianic era was due.

1790 (Gregorian Year) 5550 (Jewish year): Sunrise: The French Revolution began with the Declaration of the Rights of Man and of the Citizen in 1789, followed by the establishment of a republic in 1792 and the execution of Louis XVI. The Reign of Terror ensued and in 1799 Napoleon Bonaparte rose to power.

1940 (Gregorian Year) 5700 (Jewish Year): Beginning of World War II, opening the eighth century of the 6th millennium.

1990 (Gregorian Year) 5750 (Jewish Year): Noon: the fall of the Soviet Union began in 1989, paving the way for globalism, technocracy and a series of wars in the Middle East for the Greater Israel project.

How does Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development fit into this calendar?

As previously stated, each "hour " in this timeline spans approximately 41 years and 8 months. Each Jewish year begins in the autumn. Meaning noon to 1 PM extends from the fall of the Soviet Union in 1989 to the United Nations Agenda for Sustainable Development in 2030.

2030 is also 2000 years after the death of Christ.

Events in history are not random but part of a plan described in the Torah, Talmud, and Kabbalah. Israel was created in 1948 specifically for the “Ingathering of Exiles ” fulfilment in Messianic prophecy:

The world was created in the year 3761 BC in the Jewish calendar. In Kabbalah, this is the Age of Chaos (Tohu). 1948 in the Jewish calendar (1813 BC) marks the birth of Abraham. In Kabbalah, this is the Age of Torah (Tikkun).

Like Abraham, born 1948 years aer the creation, Israel was created 1948 years after Jesus Christ was born. The Anno Lucis is the Freemasonic calendar, it begins in the year 4000 BC at the start of the Age of Taurus.

Each age lasted 2000 years and Jesus was born at the beginning of the Age of Pisces. Therefore, 2000 years later, 2001 was the first year of the Messiah.

This is why 9/11 occurred in 2001. The date 9/11, is derived from the Sigil of Saturn, which in Roman numerals is depicted as IXXI (9,11).

Rabbi Schneur Zalman, the founder of Chabad-Lubavitch Hasidism, once predicted that the Messiah would come in 1848. In that year, revolutions broke out in about 50 countries in Europe and Latin America. Then in February the same year, The Communist Manifesto was published by Karl Marx & Friedrich Engels.

What a coincidence?

Well here's another one: Rebbe Menachem Schneerson spoke in 1990, stating the Jews were entering a new era, at Noon. The next month, the Communist Party of Russia was in crisis and The Soviet Union collapsed within days. The Gulf War began in February 1991.

In 2030, one ‘hour’ after the collapse of the Soviet Union, we may see the collapse of Western Civilisation.

Some supporting scripture:

Deuteronomy 30:3-5: “Then the Lord your God will restore your fortunes and have compassion on you. He will gather you again from all the nations where He scattered you.”

Sanhedrin 97a: “The world will exist for six thousand years, and in the seventh it shall be destroyed (renewed).”

Zohar, Bereishit 119a: “In the six hundredth year of the sixth millennium, the gates of wisdom above and the springs of wisdom below will be opened, preparing the world for the seventh millennium.”

More information: https://www.chabad.org/library/article_cdo/aid/2057885/jewish/The-Sixth-Millenniumand-the-Age-of-Moshiach.htm