Circumcision evolved from a jewish mutilation ritual into a universal medical practice in the United States; why is the United States the only White Western nation which still approves?

In the process of circumcision, three feet of blood vessels, 200 or more feet of nerve fibres and over 20,000 nerve endings are removed. Additionally, the procedure kills the muscles, glands, epithelial layers, and the sexual responsiveness of the penis head.

Aside from the United States, Australia is the only White country with a slightly above average circumcision rate, this is due to a campaign for universal circumcision during the cold-war. Despite this rise, Australia has seen declining rates of circumcision since 1980 and now only rests marginally above 0-20% at approximately 21%.

In the US, however, the rate has stayed high:

White Americans: 91%

Black Americans: 76%

Mexican Americans: 44%

Why is this so prevalent among White Americans?

Across history, the majority viewed circumcision as a disgusting act of genital mutilation, prompting the Greeks and Romans to enact laws prohibiting it. For millennia, the practice was largely confined to jewish and Muslim populations in Africa and the Middle East.

In biblical form, circumcision, known as brit milah, entailed removing just the end of the foreskin, leaving sufficient tissue for jews to stretch it, toy with it somewhat and blend in as Gentiles when needed.

This evolved over time with a rabbinical tradition called Brit Periah, which was far more extreme, excising the entire foreskin and preventing jewish men from disguising themselves as Gentiles. Unbeknown to most circumcised White men, contemporary circumcision stems from the more extreme Brit Periah procedure.

The Mishnah, in tractate Shabbat 133a, outlines the steps of ritual circumcision as consisting of three distinct phases: milah, peri’ah, and metzitzah.

"They may perform all the needs of circumcision on the Sabbath: they circumcise (milah), uncover (peri’ah), suck (metzitzah), and place a bandage and cumin upon it." (Bavli Translation)

The only step not now given to infant Gentiles who are circumcised is suction (metzitzah).

How did this happen?

In the United States, routine circumcision gained traction during the Victorian era.

By the early 20th century, medical literature began portraying the foreskin-less phallus as the norm. Circumcision peaked at around 80% during the Cold War era, a time when the medical establishment, controlled by jewish interests, shifted childbirth into hospital and babies could be circumcised (a move that also facilitated vaccination schedules).

Why is America the only circumcised White nation?

Dr. John Harvey Kellogg and Dr. Peter Charles Remondino were early advocates.

Kellogg, a known eugenicist who was famous for Cornflakes & sought the sterilisation of the lower caste in America, stated:

"A remedy for masturbation which is almost always successful in small boys is circumcision," he wrote. "The operation should be performed by a surgeon without administering an anaesthetic, as the brief pain attending the operation will have a salutary effect upon the mind, especially if it be connected with the idea of punishment. In females, the author has found the application of pure carbolic acid to the clitoris an excellent means of allaying the abnormal excitement."

John Harvey Kellogg, is not known to be jewish, he only echoed the sentiments of jews regarding circumcision.

Peter Charles Remondino, though, was a ‘covert jew’ (crypto-jew). He once described circumcision as, “the real cause of differences in longevity and faculty for enjoyment of life that the Hebrew enjoys.”

As a California physician, he wrote a book that sent circumcision across the United States. On the very first page a Hebraic Circumcision is visible from an old sixteenth century Italian print.

Though Remondino claimed to follow Christianity he promoted non-essential, medical, jewish circumcision for Christians, arguing it enhanced both morality and vitality.

Remondino clearly hated foreskins, a standard, healthy, and functional part of the human body, which he characterised as:

“It is not alone the tight-constricted, glans-deforming, onanism-producing, cancer-generating prepuce that is the particular variety of prepuce that is at the bottom of the ills and ailments, local or constitutional, that may affect man through its presence. The loose, pendulous prepuce, or even the prepuce in the evolutionary stage of disappearance, that only loosely covers one-half of the glans, is as dangerous as his long and constricted counterpart.”

“The prepuce is an unyielding tube, a superfluity, a superfluous and useless portion of the human economy, which, by its presence, renders the individual a victim to all manner of ills, sufferings, and complaints, local and constitutional, and other conditions calculated to weaken him physically, mentally, and morally; to land him, perchance, in jail, or even in a lunatic asylum. Man’s life is shortened by its presence, his physical vigor is diminished, his moral tone lowered, his mental faculties clouded, and his social relations jeopardized.”

Was Peter Charles Remondino jewish?

Either a "Piedmontese Jew," a "Savoyard Jew," or a "Turinese Jew" with his father’s roots tracing back to Lombard Jewish heritage.

Born in 1846 in the Kingdom of Sardinia, given that neither Peter nor Charles are traditional Italian names, it seems he adapted his name into English to hide his ancestry, a typical crypto-jewish trend. Remondino obviously hated foreskins so how could he, a professed non-jew, bear to live with seeing it every day?

At the time of his birth in Turin, circumcision of infant boys was a practice exclusive to jews, performed by a mohel. His paternal lineage is to a Sephardic Jew from Spain named "Reymundo" who later adapted it into the Italian ‘patronymic’ surname Remondino.

What would be ‘Reymundo’s’ purpose of circumcision for Gentiles?

Kellogg asserted that circumcision reduced the desire to procreate and therefore was a good tool for his eugenics movement. This is also echoed in rabbinic literature, such as the renowned Maimonides who stated:

"With regard to circumcision one of the reasons for it is, in my opinion, the wish to bring about a decrease in sexual intercourse and a weakening of the organ in question, so that this activity be diminished and the organ be in as quiet a state as possible ... The fact that circumcision weakens the faculty of sexual excitement and sometimes perhaps diminishes the pleasure is indubitable. For if at birth this member has been made to bleed and has had its covering taken away from it, it must indubitably be weakened."

The procedure’s supposed effect of diminishing sexual desire and the functionality of the penis could, in theory, lower the frequency of sex for circumcised men. If sexual intercourse becomes less appealing or less frequent due to reduced sensitivity or pleasure, as Maimonides asserts, it might lead to fewer instances of procreation over time.

Whilst this may not be true or measurable in any way, it is not impossible for jews and eugenicists to have advanced this agenda for population control. The only other logical reason for mass-scale circumcision of Gentiles is to unite them as Hasidic Gentiles or Noahides during Olam Ha-Ba (The World to Come).

