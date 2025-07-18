RAPE, INCEST, PAEDOPHILIA, CHILD SACRIFICE & CANNIBALISM?

Jewess and victim of Satanic ritual abuse Vicki Polin established 'The Awareness Centre,' an organisation dedicated to assisting survivors of sexual and ritual abuse at the hands of Jews.

Under the alias 'Rachel,' she appeared on the May 1, 1989 episode of the Oprah Winfrey Show, titled "Mexican Satanic Cult Murders." During her appearance, she shared her experiences and advocated for support and awareness for survivors.

"There would be rituals in which babies would be sacrificed... There were people who would grab babies in our family."

"My family has an extensive family tree and they keep track of who has been involved and who hasn't been involved and it goes back to like 1700."

"When I was very young I was forced to participate in that in which [sic] I had to sacrifice an infant."

"There are other Jewish families across the country; it's not just my own family."

When asked why her family engaged in human sacrifices, she said, "For power."

What happened afterwards?