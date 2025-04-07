Throughout history jewish women have ingested revolting charms to ward off barrenness. Some of the items listed in jewish texts include the “tongue, gall, and blood of a raven; the skin of a fox; the skin, womb, male organ (penis), stomach, gall, and blood of a hare; the excrement of a pig; grated elephant’s tusk”

Other items include donkey dung, the ashes of frogs, the husband’s urine, and perhaps most revoltingly, swallowing a freshly cut infant’s foreskin known as the ‘brit’ from the circumcision ritual known as brit milah.

The practice of foreskin consumption during circumcision uses honey for flavouring; this makes the foreskin palatable for the jewish women who consume them.

There are several texts documenting this ritual.

The rabbinic response to the consumption of these sometimes prohibited items was passive. Today, whilst not unanimously endorsed, foreskins are permitted by some Rabbis.

The method in which Rabbis circumvent halachic law is to give the prohibition of an unpure animal but no prohibition on human flesh.

“I found it necessary to consider the law concerning human flesh, whether it is forbidden by the Tora, and whether it is prohibited because it is a member from a living body and flesh from a living body. And this has a bearing on the custom of women to eat the prepuce of a newborn child as a charm for conception, and the like.”

- Sephardi chief rabbi of Tel Aviv, R. Ya‘aqov Moshe Toledano, Yam haGadol.

Rabbi Solomon ben Simon Duran (Rashbash) concludes that foreskin consumption is forbidden, however, he also references the opinion of Tosafot, suggesting that there might be a lenient view since the foreskin does not resemble the flesh of an impure animal and could be comparable to other permissible blood such as fish blood with scales:

“Shu"t HaRashbash siman 518

מכל מקום יצא לנו לפי זה איסור למה שנהגו לבלוע ערלת הזכרים שחותכין בעת המילה כדי להוליד הזכרים אבל לדעת התוספות שרי דהא לא מחלפי בבשר בהמה טמאה ולא גרע מדם דגים שכנסו דאית ביה קשקשיון דשרי משום דאית ביה היכרא והכא נמי הכי ומה שכתבתי די לכל מה שנסתפק לך לפי דעתי

He does not mention a reason for this custom, and he asserts that it is forbidden (though permitted according to Tosafos).

"In any case, according to this, we derive a prohibition against the practice of swallowing the foreskin of males that is cut during the circumcision in order to give birth to male children.

However, according to the Tosafot, it would be permitted, because it is not comparable to the flesh of an impure animal, and it is no worse than the blood of fish that have scales, which is permitted because it has a distinguishing feature (heker). So too, here, there is a distinguishing factor.”

The comparison to fish blood pertains to the halachic principle that certain substances are permitted if they possess distinguishing features (heker) because it absolves jews of sin.

Although the Torah prohibited consumption of animal blood, it did not ban human blood.

Cannibalism can be legal in Judaism:

“The Gemara states that human blood is not subject to the Torah prohibition on blood, unless it is "detached and resembles the blood of slaughter." - Keritot 22a

"The blood of fish is permitted; the blood of locusts is permitted; human blood is permitted, unless it was separated [from the body], and even then, only due to mar'it ayin [the appearance o - f sin]." - Keritot 22a:

“Follows this position: human blood is not biblically forbidden, but rabbinically prohibited when it is separated and visible.” - Shulchan Aruch – Yoreh De’ah 66:10:

This practice of foreskin consumption was widespread from Libya to Turkey:

Other locations in Palestine and Eastern Europe are also recorded:

These extreme measures underscore the profound desire for fertility in jewish people; they also highlight the depraved nature of jewish customs stemming from a history steeped in witchcraft and alchemy.

