We are destined to face a series of escalating catastrophes.

Here's the PROOF directly from CHABAD ⬇️

This process is referred to as the Chevlei Mashiach or ‘birth pangs of the Messiah’.

The seven-year tribulation period, spanning from 2023 to 2030, aligns with Agenda 2030, a Jewish Messianic fulfilment disguised by the World Economic Forum.

October 7th in 2023 initiated the tribulation period.

"In the days to come, the Holy One, blessed be He, will renew his world, and the righteous will sit with crowns on their heads, feasting on the splendor of the Shechinah.

But before that time, there will be a period of tribulation and distress, such as there has not been since the day that man was created upon the earth, and which shall not be repeated again."

(Talmud, Sanhedrin 97b)

The year 2030 corresponds to the 2,000-year period from the crucifixion of Jesus Christ in 30 AD.

In 2030, the Messiah, son of David, is meant to be born.

According to the Talmud and Kabbalist doctrine, the world's existence spans a total of 6,000 years, which is then followed by the Messianic Age.

It is explicit in that the world was created with the intention of lasting for 6,000 years, and no more.

Each era lasts 2000 years:

-The First Era (2000 Years of Tohu/Chaos)

-The Second Era (2000 Years of Torah)

-The Third Era (2000 Years of the Messiah)

In the Jewish calendar, we are currently in the Third Era; this era is marked by the expectation of the arrival of the Mashiach who will lead us into 'Olam Ha-ba' or 'the world to come' in the Gentile-free Messianic FOURTH era.

Now, read these contrived and implemented conditions for our tribulation period taken directly from the Chabad website:

Ikvot Meshicha or ‘The Time Immediately Before Mashiach’

On the Chabad website, under this title. it explicitly states the conditions required for the coming of the Mashiach, taken from their own scripture.

“increase in insolence and impudence; oppressing inflation; unbridled irresponsibility on the part of authorities; centers of learning will turn into bawdy houses; wars; many destitutes begging, with none to pity them; wisdom shall be putrid; the pious shall be despised; truth will be abandoned; the young will insult the old; family-breakup with mutual recriminations; impudent leadership.”

Sotah 49b

“lack of scholars; succession of troubles and evil decrees; famines; mutual denunciations; epidemics of terrible diseases; poverty and scarcity; cursing and blaspheming; international confrontations nations provoking and fighting each other."

Sanhedrin 97a; Shir Rabba 2:29.

“In short, it will be a time of suffering that will make it look as if God were asleep. These are the birthpangs of Mashiach, bearable only in anticipation of the bliss that follows them”.

“When you see a generation ever dwindling, hope for him… when you see a generation overwhelmed by many troubles as by a river, await him.”

Sanhedrin 98a

“When you see nations fighting each other, look toward the feet of Mashiach.”

Bereishit Rabba 42:4. Note Pesikta Rabaty 37:2 (ed. Friedmann, ch. 36)

Incompetent politicians, LGBTQ+ educators, pandemics, famines, economic collapse, great wars, cannibalism will ALL be imposed on you in the next 7 years.

So we better all start talking about JEWS‼️

Here is the Chabad website link: https://www.chabad.org/library/article_cdo/aid/100900/jewish/The-Time-Before-Mashiach.htm#footnote6a100900