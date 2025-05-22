Playback speed
Artificial Antisemitism

"When they start killing jews in the street, get out! get out!"
Decentralise Party
May 22, 2025
Rabbi informed this Jewish woman of their plan to flee before the collapse.

This is why jews have amplified Antisemitism and are now creating false flags to fulfil the "Ingathering of Exiles" aspect of the prophecy.

