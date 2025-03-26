Roger Stone deleted a post where he revealed Richard Grenell secured the release of the Tate brothers.

Why did he delete this post?

Richard Grenell has ties to Israel, Israeli lobbyists and has Jewish backers. Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan are now indebted to Richard Grenell for securing their release and bringing them to the United States safely.

Who is Richard Grenell?

He is Trump’s former Acting Director of National Intelligence.

Before joining the Trump admin, Grenell worked as a paid consultant for Arthur Finkelstein & Associates, a firm tied to Israeli internal politics.

Arthur Finkelstein, of Finkelstein & Associates and a Republican strategist, helped elect Benjamin Netanyahu and other Likud Party Israeli politicians.

Here is Richard Grenell visiting Auschwitz in 2019.

Grenell pushes anti-Iran narratives and in his media appearances he mimics Israeli talking points. When he was U.S. Ambassador to Germany, Grenell attacked EU businesses for working with Iran.

“Ric Grenell Calls for America to Stand with Israel and Sends a Message of Strength to Iran.”

He also has close ties to Sheldon Adelson, the late billionaire and GOP mega-donour who was behind moving the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem.

Miriam Adelson, his widow, is now President Trump’s most generous donour.

Grenell has also aligned himself with pro-Israel think tanks like the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD). Grenell’s entire career has been bankrolled by jewish strategists.

He is vocal about his philosophy and allegiance to the state of Israel:

“I grew up Evangelical, and there is a biblical absolute for Christians to pray for the peace of Israel."

So this begs the question, why would a pro-Israel Zionist care so much about securing the release of the Tates?

They are controlled opposition, and if they weren’t before, they certainly are now.